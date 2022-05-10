EXCLUSIVE: Kendra Lust Supports Age Restrictions For Porn On Twitter, Doesn’t Support A Total Ban

More porn stars have weighed in on whether or not Elon Musk should ban porn when he buys Twitter.

Former porn star Lisa Ann recently urged Musk to ban or heavily restrict access to porn on Twitter because of young people on the platform. Right now, porn flows pretty freely on the social media platform.

Now, Kendra Lust, who is a friend of the company, spoke to me with her exclusive thoughts on the situation, and while she’s for some regulation, she doesn’t support a total ban.

“There should be a way to make it for followers 18 and up to follow those [adult] accounts. I don’t think it should be banned, but just a safer way to make sure that only 18 and up is able to view it. Banning things in America is bad whether you like it or not. If it’s not for you, move on no matter what it is,” Kendra told me in an exclusive comment.

Kendra wasn’t the only woman interested in weighing in on the situation. Courtney Cummz, who has an extensive career in the adult entertainment industry, told me, “I think Lisa should stop [laughing face emoji]. We (models/influencers) need social media [heart emoji]. We are self employed. This increases sales [heart emoji]. If you know Lisa, then you know her tactics/manipulation when it comes to media. I think Mr. Musk could be fun in the bedroom [heart emoji]. He probably has some hot fetishes.”

While it’s not clear whether or not Musk will restrict or ban porn if he successfully buys Twitter, it’s clear that there is support in the adult community to get the job done.

Will it happen? Only time will tell, but it wouldn’t surprise me. At the very least, age restrictions seem reasonable.

