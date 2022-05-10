Jack Carr Talks About 9/11, Tells Crazy Story About Stopping Iraqi Oil Tankers

Jack Carr’s time in the military was a wild ride.

I recently sat down with the legendary author and former Navy SEAL, and during our chat, I asked where he was on 9/11. While he had an interesting story about that, he actually had some fascinating comments about enforcing sanctions against Iraqi oil.

Being 30 years old, I’d never even heard about it before, but “The Terminal List” author dived right into the passive tactics the Iraqis tried to use to get their oil into Iranian water before the SEALs could get the boat turned around. You can listen to his full comments below.

Again, I’m 30, and I’d never heard of stuff like this before. I guess it kind of got lost to history for my generation after all the attention turned to Afghanistan and invading Iraq.

The details about the passive tactics to try to defeat the SEALs were certainly something else.

The “experts” predicted Russia would topple Ukraine within the first 72 hours of the war. That never came close to happening. What is Russia’s main problem? I spoke with author and former SEAL @JackCarrUSA about the issue, and he provided a simple answer. pic.twitter.com/YspOkV4ycU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 9, 2022

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the entire interview with Jack Carr, I can’t recommend it enough. Jack is a great guy, and I hope you all enjoyed the interview as much as I enjoyed doing it!