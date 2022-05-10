Mike Tyson Narrowly Evades Criminal Charges

The San Mateo County District Attorney gave Mike Tyson a free pass Tuesday, declaring no criminal charges will be filed against the legendary boxer in relation to his alleged April 20 fight on a JetBlue plane.

Tyson was staring down the possibility of facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly repeatedly punching a man in the face while on a plane. Court officials decided against pursuing charges based on the circumstances of the case.

They cited “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson,” according to TMZ. The victim allegedly refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to the CBC.

Mike Tyson will NOT face criminal charges stemming from his airplane beatdown, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/nXPmZPhrjd — TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2022

Tyson alleged that the man threw a water bottle at him, frustrating him in advance of the attack. The alleged victim’s legal representative denied the bottle-throwing incident, according to TMZ.

Video footage of the incident reveals the alleged victim leaning over Tyson, who was in his seat at the time. He was seen gesturing with his arms while Tyson remained seated. As the situation escalated, Tyson leaned over and allegedly struck the man in the head several times, injuring him to the point that blood was visible. (RELATED: CEO Eats A Mike Tyson, Ear-Shaped Weed Gummy Live On-Air)

The San Mateo County D.A. Stephen Wagstaffe revealed that neither party seemed willing to battle these details in court, according to TMZ.

“We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work,” Tyson’s attorneys said, according to TMZ.