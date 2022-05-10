Multiple Alabama Coaches Attend Arch Manning’s Practice

Multiple Alabama football coaches were in the house to watch Arch Manning sling some balls in practice.

In a photo tweeted by Joseph Hastings, Alabama assistants Pete Golding and Bill O’Brien were in attendance to watch the highly-touted prep quarterback put in work in practice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the photo below.

Multiple #Alabama coaches are currently watching Five-Star Plus+ QB Arch Manning’s practice. Bill O’Brien (very right) and Pete Golding (very left) are pictured below. 📸: @samspiegs Join @BamaOn3 today by taking advantage of our 7-Day Free Trial! https://t.co/iSuXi2PcRW pic.twitter.com/jaez04UXsd — Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) May 9, 2022

At the moment, Texas and Georgia are believed to be the leaders for Arch Manning’s services at the college level, and Alabama is viewed as a distant third.

Clearly, Nick Saban wants to kick the tires a bit more to see if there’s anything he can do to convince Arch that Tuscaloosa is the place for him.

No. 1 overall player @ArchManning is back in action as spring practice is underway in Louisiana 👀@adamgorney | 🎥: @RivalsNick pic.twitter.com/ph9dZ790Os — Rivals (@Rivals) May 9, 2022

You know you’re a bonafide superstar when multiple coaches from the best college program in the nation show up to watch you practice in the spring.

Peyton Manning’s Phenom QB Nephew Is Reportedly Considering These Two Powerhouse Programs https://t.co/xZiQRslz08 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 7, 2022

It’s not even the high school football season. We’re still months away from that happening, and coaches are still showing up in droves to get a look at Eli and Peyton’s phenom nephew.

If that doesn’t sum it up, I don’t know what will!

I can’t wait to continue to follow Arch’s recruitment. There’s no question he’s among the most-hyped prospects of my lifetime.

