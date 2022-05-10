NFL Legend Brett Favre Could Be In Legal Trouble

The Mississippi Department of Humans Services (MDHS) filed a lawsuit Monday against former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and others alleging extensive misuse of federal funding.

The MDHS lawsuit alleges over $23 million in federal funding was misspent by Favre, his organization Favre Enterprises, Inc., and 36 other defendants. The funding was originally meant to alleviate poverty in Mississippi, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Super Bowl champion and his organization are being sued for a combined $4.3 million, according to Mississippi Today. (RELATED: Automakers Drop More Than $50 Million On EV Super Bowl Ads)

Former state auditor Shad White called the alleged scandal the “largest public fraud in state history,” according to Yahoo Sports.

Favre allegedly sought to use MDHS grant funding to invest in a the pharmaceutical start-up company Prevacus, of which he was major stockholder. Favre asked his business partner and Prevacus founder Jake VanLandingham to “solicit” the use of “MDHS grant proceeds to invest in the stock of Prevacus,” the lawsuit alleges, according to Mississippi Today.

Attorney Brad Pigott, who wrote the lawsuit, said, “What kind of person would decide that money the law required to be spent helping the poorest people in the poorest state would be better spent being doled out by them to their own families, their own pet projects, and their own favorite celebrities?” according to Mississippi Today.

None of the defendants, including Favre, are facing criminal charges in the case, according to Mississippi Today.