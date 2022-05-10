Gruesome Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Person Decapitated

Three people are dead, including one who was decapitated, after a driver allegedly crashed into pedestrians before hitting a turnstile early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia, according to a report.

The incident unfolded shortly before 3:00 a.m., when a white Honda Pilot slammed into two pedestrians, according to Fox 29. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said an officer heard the vehicle coming and thought it was “easily going 100 miles per hour,” according to the report.

BREAKING❗️Bad accident at Kensington and Allegheny right in front of Allegheny Station. Police say accident is fatal. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/erLLvkZNlb — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) May 10, 2022

Police said the vehicle jumped the curb before hitting a metal turnstile and then crashing into three pedestrians who were standing on the sidewalk. The car then hit the Allegheny Avenue SEPTA station, according to the report. (RELATED: Driver Veers Off Road, Crashes Into Homeless Encampment And Kills Four People)

Small reportedly called the scene “really gruesome” and said one of the victims had been decapitated and their body dismembered in the crash.

Another victim, who authorities believe to be a female, was reportedly also mangled, according to the report. The third person who was struck by the vehicle is a 53-year-old man who was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition, Fox 29 reported.

BREAKING: 3 Dead in gruesome crash scene into @SEPTA Allegheny train station of Frankford Market Line. Honda Pilot driver dead, two pedestrians dismembered, one decapitated, in horrific accident before 3am. Another victim stable at hospital @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/gS9Odm0Yr0 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 10, 2022

The driver was also killed.