Police Dispatched As Pro-Abortion Activists Leave Message At Senator’s Home

Police attended Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins’ home in Bangor, Maine, after a report of a pro-abortion message written in chalk outside her residence Saturday night.

Police responded to the scene at 9:20 p.m. to investigate the chalked messaging. “The message was not overtly threatening,” Bangor police spokesman Wade Betters said, according to the Bangor Daily News. The unknown suspects used chalk to write, “Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA —> vote yes, clean up your mess,” on Collins’ sidewalk.

The WHPA is a reference to the Women’s Health Protection Act, which takes a pro-abortion stance and bans restrictions on access to abortion, according to the Bangor Daily News. In February, Collins voted against advancing the WHPA to the Senate, and introduced an opposing bill that would allow states to restrict abortions after fetal viability, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Chalk message for choice causes stir outside Senator Susan Collins’s Bangor, Maine, home, reports say https://t.co/aeuybltbaU — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 10, 2022

The politically charged messaging was no longer visible Monday afternoon. “We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home,” Collins said, according to the Bangor Daily News. (RELATED: Biden Says Right To Abortion Comes From Being A ‘Child Of God’)

Abortion and reproductive rights have taken center stage since a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked revealing the Court could rule to overturn Roe v. Wade.