POLL: Vast Majority Of Americans Say SCOTUS Home Protests Are ‘Unacceptable’

A majority of voters believe publishing Supreme Court justices’ addresses and showing up at their homes are unacceptable forms of protest, according to a poll by The Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action.

The poll, conducted May 6 to May 8, found that 75.8% of voters believed these actions were unacceptable, including 66.6% of Democrats, 86.5% of Republicans and 75.1% of independents. Another 52.3% of voters thought Biden’s initial refusal to condemn these actions would encourage violence and unlawfulness, including 27.7% of Democrats, 75.6% of Republicans and 54.7% of independents.

Some videos of protesters outside Justice Alito’s home tonight: pic.twitter.com/BA5vsskz3v — Samantha Renck (@samantharenck) May 10, 2022

“These numbers make it clear that the Biden Administration’s refusal—both to forcefully condemn these illegal demonstrations and to enforce laws protecting Justices of the United States Supreme Court—is wildly unpopular with voters,” Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, said in a statement. “Democrats are out of step with the vast majority of Americans, regardless of political party.”

The pro-abortion activist group Ruth Sent Us published the home addresses of six conservative Supreme Court justices and on Tuesday announced a May 11 protest at the homes of Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh, and protesters gathered outside Justice Samuel Alito’s home Monday night. The Senate passed a bill Monday extending police protection to the families of justices.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki initially refused to condemn planned pro-abortion protests at the private homes of Supreme Court justices Thursday before pivoting Monday and condemning protesters who engaged in “violence, threats or vandalism.” Psaki also initially emphasized the right to protest and discussed the feelings of pro-abortion activists. (RELATED: ‘That Strength That We’ve Built Is Inflation’: Biden Attempts To Explain Plan To Address Rising Prices)

Thread: Protestors gather outside Justice Alito’s house pic.twitter.com/bxvsymHhsa — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 10, 2022

“Look, I think the president’s view is that there’s a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many, many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document,” she said. “We obviously want people’s privacy to be respected. We want people to protest peacefully if they want to — to protest.”

Psaki also refused to directly answer whether the White House wanted pro-abortion protesters to influence the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.

The poll surveyed 1,082 respondents with a 2.99% margin of error.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.