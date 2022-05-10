Another Pro-Life Group Attacked With Molotov Cocktails

A pro-life organization near Salem, Oregon was attacked with two Molotov cocktails Sunday night following an unsuccessful break-in attempt, according to police.

The offices of Oregon Right to Life (ORTL) were targeted by an unknown suspect or suspects who “ignited two Molotov cocktails and threw them toward the brick building,” according to the Keizer Police Department (KPD). There was a small fire that caused “minimal damage.”

“Understandably, our team is shaken up by this attack,” ORTL executive director Lois Anderson said in a statement. “We are committed to taking proper precautions to protect the safety of our staff as we move forward.”

“We are thankful for the quick action of our first responders committed to maintaining a safe environment to operate in this community,” she added.

No one was injured or in the building at the time of the attack, but the case is currently under investigation by police detectives and an arson investigator, according to KPD.

Protesters also attacked pro-life group Wisconsin Family Action’s headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday, throwing a Molotov cocktail into the building while a separate fire was started that damaged the structure, according to police.

ORTL said it has a “long-standing opposition to the use of force, intimidation, and violence by any person pursuing pro-life activities” in its commitment to “respect the inherent value and dignity of all people.” (RELATED: Biden Says Right To Abortion Comes From Being A ‘Child Of God’)

“Just as we condemn abortion and euthanasia, we oppose private acts that take human life, inflict bodily harm, or destroy another’s property,” the group said. “Oregon Right to Life will not knowingly do business with any organization or business which endorses violence in any way toward pro-abortion persons or businesses.”

A leaked draft opinion that signaled the U.S. Supreme Court planned to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide has prompted outrage and protests across the country. Restriction free abortion would still be legal in Oregon under state law if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

