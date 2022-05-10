REPORT: ‘Jack Ryan’ With John Krasinski Will End After Season Four

It sounds like “Jack Ryan” is nearing the end of its run on Amazon.

The hit series with John Krasinski will come to an end after four seasons on the streaming giant, according to Deadline. That means there's two seasons left to be released before it rides off into the sunset.

While the show with Krasinski is ending, there is a possible spin-off in the works with a character being played by Michael Pena, according to the same Deadline report.

It’s been known for a while that a fourth season of “Jack Ryan” was coming, and we’re still waiting for an official release date for season three.

So, there’s still a lot of content to dive into before Krasinski rides off into the sunset, but it’s sad to hear that the show is ending with him.

Could a spin-off be solid? Sure, but that’s far from a guarantee. What we know for sure is that “Jack Ryan” with Krasinski has been one of the best shows on TV ever since it premiered.

It’s full of action, suspense and is just badass. In an era of woke entertainment, “Jack Ryan” is a fun and refreshing ride.

Now, we wait for the final two seasons to drop. I truly can’t wait!