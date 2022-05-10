Editorial

REPORT: The Panthers Haven’t Completely Ruled Out Trading For Baker Mayfield

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It sounds like the Carolina Panthers haven’t completely shut down the idea of acquiring Baker Mayfield.

The Browns have been trying to trade the former first overall pick, but no team has seemed interested in trading for the Oklahoma Heisman winner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Panthers were believed to be the most likely landing spot, but that door appeared shut after Carolina drafted former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Despite drafting Corral and having Sam Darnold on the roster, “the door isn’t 100% shut” on the Panthers potentially trading for Mayfield, according to Josina Anderson.

Is everyone having fun with this situation? Are we all having fun with the latest Mayfield speculation? I know I sure am! With every passing day, the drama surrounding the Browns quarterback gets crazier and crazier.

Just when we all thought the Panthers were 100% out, they might still be dipping their toes in the water when it comes to a potential trade.

Now, do I think the Panthers should trade for Mayfield? The answer to that is simple and it’s an overwhelming no. He’s not a substantial upgrade over Sam Darnold and I wouldn’t want his presence potentially hampering the development of Corral.

There’s no way you can slice it where Mayfield is an appealing option for the Panthers.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but Carolina should absolutely stay away.