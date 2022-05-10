Tennessee Woman Wakes Up To Find Neighbor’s Dog Sleeping With Her In Bed

A woman in Tennessee found a stranger’s dog in her bed when she woke up according to a viral Facebook post early last week.

When Julie and Jimmy Johnson of Polk County, Tennessee woke up in the morning, they believed one of their three dogs was laying in bed with them. However, when the sun rose and light-filled their bedroom, they realized the dog lying in their bed was not theirs.

A Tennessee couple helped reunite a dog with its owner after the curious canine ended up in their bed. https://t.co/Icr3q6TOtG — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) May 9, 2022

Johnson’s Facebook post caught the attention of the dog’s owner, Cris Hawkins who recognized the dog and messaged Johnson informing her that she was the dog’s owner.

“We got a Facebook message saying, ‘Hey, that’s my dog. I’ll be there in a few minutes, what’s your address?'” said Johnson, according to ABC 11.

Hawkins confirmed the dog, who she informed was named Nala, did in fact belong to her by providing photo proof. Nala reportedly traveled about two miles from Hawkins’ house before entering the Johnsons’ residence through the back door that was reportedly left open.

“Thank you Julie Thornton Johnson for keeping her safe, treating Nala like your own, and making sure you got the word out for us to find her!” said Hawkins in a separate Facebook post.