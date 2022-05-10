US

Tennessee Woman Wakes Up To Find Neighbor’s Dog Sleeping With Her In Bed

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Lucas, a six year-old, Staffordshire Bull Terrier is pictured in a kennel at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, where it has lived for 90 days on December 13, 2018 in London, England. The animal shelter, which was founded in London in 1860, is currently seeking homes for some of its longest standing residents. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

This dog is not a picture of any dog in the story. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Chris Bertman Contributor
Font Size:

A woman in Tennessee found a stranger’s dog in her bed when she woke up according to a viral Facebook post early last week.

When Julie and Jimmy Johnson of Polk County, Tennessee woke up in the morning, they believed one of their three dogs was laying in bed with them. However, when the sun rose and light-filled their bedroom, they realized the dog lying in their bed was not theirs.

“It is absolutely normal to wake up in our house with one of OUR dogs in the bed with us. One small problem, THIS IS NOT OUR DOG, nor do we know how she got in our house,” said Johnson in a Facebook post. “This is the weirdest post I have ever had to make. Is this your dog? Please share.” Johnson continued in her post in an effort to find the dog’s owner via social media. (RELATED: REPORT: Dog Escapes Office, Gets Lost, Starts Following Senator Around Dirksen Building)

Johnson’s Facebook post caught the attention of the dog’s owner, Cris Hawkins who recognized the dog and messaged Johnson informing her that she was the dog’s owner.

“We got a Facebook message saying, ‘Hey, that’s my dog. I’ll be there in a few minutes, what’s your address?'” said Johnson, according to ABC 11.

Hawkins confirmed the dog, who she informed was named Nala, did in fact belong to her by providing photo proof. Nala reportedly traveled about two miles from Hawkins’ house before entering the Johnsons’ residence through the back door that was reportedly left open.

“Thank you Julie Thornton Johnson for keeping her safe, treating Nala like your own, and making sure you got the word out for us to find her!” said Hawkins in a separate Facebook post.