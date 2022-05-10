Tom Brady Will Join Fox Sports Once He Retires From The NFL

Tom Brady is headed to Fox Sports once he hangs up his cleats for good.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Tuesday morning during an earnings call that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion will join the network as its lead NFL analyst.

“That is up to him to make that choice when he sees fit,” Murdoch explained on the earnings call, according to the same report.

Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst whenever he stops playing, Lachlan Murdoch announced. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2022

This is a great decision by Fox Sports and Brady. Obviously, he doesn’t need the money, but Brady does like being involved in the action.

After all, he’s arguably the most recognizable face in American sports. Now, once he’s done playing, he’ll take a job on TV.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Seeing as how Brady has been insanely successful on the field, it’s hard to imagine that he won’t be just as successful off the field. There are few people on the planet capable of matching his intelligence when it comes to the game of football.

Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as the lead NFL analyst after his playing career concludes. @brgridiron The 🐐 will be calling games. pic.twitter.com/bWVjeEOoka — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2022

It should be absolutely fascinating to see what happens once Brady decides to call it quits for good and head over to the booth. He should be outstanding!