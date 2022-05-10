Vice Is Sad That People Want To ‘Shit Talk’ About Communism

Vice, an outlet known for writing about giving oral sex to female penises, throwing lavish parties, and paying their staff sweatshop salaries, is whining that Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is making teachers “talk shit” about communism.

“You can’t say gay in Florida schools but Ron DeSantis is mandating teachers talk shit about communism,” the outlet tweeted Tuesday.

“Acknowledging that queer people exist and have human relationships? Bad. Nuanced conversations about America and race in school and the workplace? Also bad. Nearly hour-long nakedly political lessons on the ‘victims of communism’? Good – and mandatory, if you’re a public school in Florida,” the outlet wrote, before criticizing DeSantis for “his ongoing effort to turn Florida’s schools into the education wing of the Republican Party.”

The article, which had no real objective except to covertly show their sympathy to communists, criticized Florida’s new “Victims of Communism Day” bill that establishes November 7 as a holiday “to honor the hundreds of millions of people who have suffered under communist regimes across the world,” which public schools are required to observe.

“Honoring the people that have fallen victim to communist regimes and teaching our students about those atrocities is the best way to ensure that history does not repeat itself,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are guaranteeing that the history of those who fled communist regimes and their experiences are preserved and not forgotten by our students.” (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis Signs Law Requiring Schools To Teach ‘Evils Of Communism)

“While it’s fashionable in some circles to whitewash the history of communism, Florida will stand for truth and remain as a beachhead for freedom,” the governor said.

Under the legislation, high school students taking the state-mandated U.S. government class must receive at least 45 minutes of instruction covering topics “such as Mao Zedong and the Cultural Revolution, Joseph Stalin and the Soviet System, Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution, Vladimir Lenin and the Russian Revolution, Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge, and Nicolás Maduro and the Chavismo movement,” according to the bill.