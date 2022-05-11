Al Jazeera Accuses Israel Of Murdering Star Reporter In Military Raid

Al Jazeera has accused Israel of murdering its star reporter, who was covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank, on Wednesday.

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was fatally shot in the head, with the Palestinian health ministry confirming her death, according to CNN. Akleh’s producer, Ali Al-Samudi, was shot and injured but is in stable condition, according to CNN.

Though it remains unclear where the bullet came from, Al Jazeera accused Israel of “blatant murder.”

“In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Palestine, Shireen Abu Akleh, targeting her with live fire early this morning…while conducting her journalistic duty, clearly wearing a press jacket that identifies her a journalist, covering the Israeli occupation forces storming of Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank,” the outlet said in a statement. (RELATED: Antisemitic Incidents Soar To All Time High: REPORT)

“Al Jazeera Media Network condemns this heinous crime, which intends to only prevent the media from conducting their duty. Al Jazeera holds the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of Shireen,” the statement continued. “It also calls on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their intentional targeting and killing of Shireen.”

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said security forces “conducted counterterrorism activity to apprehend terrorist suspects in the Jenin Refugee Camp. During the activity, tens of Palestinian gunmen fired at and hurled explosive devices toward the soldiers. The soldiers responded with fire toward the gunmen and hits were identified. The IDF is investigating the event and looking into the possibility that journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen.”

The IDF is investigating the event and looking into the possibility that journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen. 3/3 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2022

The IDF was conducting the military operation after several attacks targeting Israelis left 18 dead, according to CNN. Some of the alleged attackers were from the Jenin area.

Israeli Foreign Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he’s offered to carry out a joint Israeli-Palestinian investigation, according to CNN.

“Journalists must be protected in conflict zones and we all have a responsibility to get to the truth.”