Andy Dick Arrested For Felony Sexual Battery While On Livestream

Police arrested Andy Dick for felony sexual battery Wednesday, and all the drama unfolded in front of his camera while Dick was on a livestream.

Orange Co. Sheriff’s Deputies swarmed Dick’s trailer and placed the actor in handcuffs while the live broadcast rolled on, according to TMZ. Fans continued to watch live as law enforcement sources revealed that a man at the O’Neill Regional Park alleged he was sexually assaulted by Dick, the outlet reported.

Police were seen exchanging words with Dick and the camera continued capturing all the events in real-time. The livestream also picked up the moment he was handcuffed and led away from the camera’s view to be taken into police custody, according to TMZ.

Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Sexual Battery on RV Live Stream https://t.co/EoGrsabUX5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2022

Those tuned in to the livestream got a clear view of the scene as the Sheriffs proceeded to enter the trailer that Dick had been living in for some time. Shortly after he was taken into custody, police continued to search Dick’s personal property within the trailer. A pair of pants believed to belong to the alleged male victim was removed from the property and retained as evidence, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Jorge Masvidal Might Face A Felony Battery Charge After Allegedly Attacking Colby Covington)

Dick is no stranger to having personal moments broadcast unexpectedly on a livestream. The disgraced star had his camera rolling when his roommate pulled a gun on another man amid a heated dispute last month, according to TMZ.