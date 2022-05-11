Arch Manning Says Athens ‘Is Probably The Best College Town’ He’s Ever Visited

Arch Manning sounds like he’s a big fan of Athens, Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs are believed to be one of the top two teams in the mix for the phenom quarterback, and Eli and Peyton Manning’s nephew is a huge fan of the university’s location. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Peyton Manning’s Phenom QB Nephew Gets Intriguing College Offer https://t.co/ALz1CS8p9R — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2022

Manning told On3.com the following about Georgia and Athens:

I love coach Kirby (Smart), and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach. Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows; they had 15 players drafted. Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. The coaches are all good people, they know how to win, know what it takes, and it was cool seeing that.

While this certainly isn’t a clear-cut indication that Arch plans on suiting up for the Bulldogs in college, it is a sign that he likes Athens.

Enjoying the location you’re attending college is a huge deal and matters a lot. If the campus is awful and the town is terrible, you’re not going to have very much fun.

Luckily for me, I spent my time in college in Bozeman and Madison. Those are both iconic college locations, and Athens is too. In terms of SEC locations, it’s without a doubt among the best.

Peyton Manning’s Phenom QB Nephew Might Go To An Unexpected SEC Powerhouse https://t.co/xRB6FdyU1e — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 24, 2022

As I’ve noted before, Texas and Georgia are viewed as the leaders, and I have no doubt Arch’s comments will make fans of the Bulldogs very happy.