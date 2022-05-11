Army Soldier Dies Following Bear Attack During Training

A U.S. Army soldier in Alaska died following a bear attack that occurred while the soldier was in a training area Tuesday, according to a news release from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The soldier, whose identity has not been shared, was in Training Area 412 when the bear attack occurred, the release indicated. The soldier was part of the U.S. Army Alaska and was with a small group in the training area located west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, the release also noted. The 673d Security Forces Squadron responded to the incident.

WATCH:

Alaska Wildlife Troopers were searching Tuesday for the bear in the training area, which was closed to the public following the incident, according to the release. Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said it would share more information about the incident as it becomes available.

The soldier’s identity was not released “pending next-of-kin notification,” according to the base’s statement. The species of bear that attacked the soldier was also not disclosed, USA Today reported. (RELATED: Navy SEAL Commander Dies At Age 43 After Training Accident)

The incident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is the latest in which U.S. soldiers have sustained injuries or died.

In April, a military training exercise conducted at Yakima Training Center in Washington state resulted in the death of U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez and the injury of two other soldiers whose identities were not disclosed, according to a news release from the 7th Infantry Division. A single-vehicle accident was responsible for killing Marquez and injuring the two others.

Another incident March 10 resulted in the death of Spc. Joseph M. Meitl, Jr., a 1st Cavalry Division Trooper. Meitl, Jr. was also killed during training, though the Army did not provide specific details around what happened.