Beachfront Houses Collapse Into Ocean At The Outer Banks

Two oceanfront houses on the Outer Banks reportedly fell into the Atlantic Ocean due to strong weather.

The homes were located on the shoreline of Cape Hatteras National Seashore and fell into the ocean on Tuesday in Rodanthe, North Carolina, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Watch A House Completely Disappear Into River As Torrential Rain In India Triggers Mass Flooding, Landslides)

The National Park Service in Manteo, North Carolina, reported that both houses collapsed into the water hours just between each other.

A video shows the crumbling of the second home, which fell from wooden support beams and crumbled into the water.

The houses were located on the same street, according to the National Park Service. Officials closed off the beach along Ocean Drive as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the collapsing houses was intense weather that swept under the sand, causing the houses to topple from their beams into the ocean, reported NBC News.

North Carolina’s Department of Transportation stated that Highway 12 will remain closed due to heavy water flooding and sand on the roads.

Some ‘first light’ images from the Pea Island Visitor Center, Mirlo/S-Curves, Buxton and North Hatteras Village. NC12 remains CLOSED between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe, but even in other locations that are passable, there is deep sand and water. Don’t drive in it unless necessary. pic.twitter.com/uhuDBxDYme — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) May 10, 2022

Another Outer Banks fell into the ocean in February on the same street.