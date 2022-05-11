Elon Musk Goes Viral With Tweet Ripping ‘Inaccurate, Slanderous’ News

Elon Musk has dropped another bomb on Twitter.

The Tesla founder, who is in the process of buying Twitter, tweeted a galaxy brain meme Wednesday afternoon ripping “inaccurate, slanderous” articles that include Nazi references. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the tweet below.

Elon Musk has truly become arguably the most refreshing and honest voice on the internet. He doesn’t really pick sides. He just calls balls and strikes, and that’s why people love the man so much.

He speaks straightforward commonsense, and while that might drive some people insane, it definitely has also given him a huge following.

It turns out that simply being a straight shooter has its advantages!

Furthermore, we all know what he’s referring to. Calling people who disagree with you Nazis has become incredibly normal in America, and it’s sad to see.

There used to be a time where you could just disagree, debate and still be friends. Unfortunately, it does seem like that era is disappearing.

Now, when people disagree, they just accuse the other side of being Nazis and horrible people.

We need to end that nonsense, and hopefully when Musk takes over Twitter, he can help get the job done!