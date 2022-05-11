‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Praises Kevin Costner Ahead Of Season Five Starting

Kelsey Asbille has nothing but praise for “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner.

Season five of the hit show with Costner is expected to return at some point before the end of summer, and fans are eagerly awaiting any news on what’s coming. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

While Asbille doesn’t have any spoilers to share, she does have some high praise for her co-star.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

“He’s a true movie star, and they don’t make ’em like him anymore. So, I think that there’s an aspect of, you’re constantly…I guess forever starstruck is a good way to say it,” Asbille told Taste of Country ahead of production on season five starting.

She further added, “He’s had a career for a long time, but he still loves, he’s so passionate about what he does. And I think that that’s really contagious. He’s such a team player, so when you’re working with him, you feel immediately very comfortable.”

.@Yellowstone is slated to return in “late summer,” and @dhookstead is here to break down everything fans need to know! pic.twitter.com/rxPQDL74fr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2022

Does this surprise anyone at all? The answer is no because we all know Costner is the king when it comes to acting, especially westerns.

The man has dominated the genre for decades and his role as John Dutton is now probably the most famous role he’s ever done.

Now, millions of fans around the globe are waiting on pins and needles for any update we can get on season five. We know absolutely nothing and I hope like hell the episodes are firing.

Seeing as how I do trust Taylor Sheridan, I’m not that worried about what the final product will look like!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on season five as we have them!