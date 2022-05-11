REPORT: Kyrie Irving Loses It Over Racism, Drugs, OnlyFans During Livestream

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving went on a series of rants while livestreaming himself playing Grand Theft Auto V, clips of which were posted to social media Tuesday.

Irving reportedly became frustrated when someone accused him of being repetitive in his humor, so he broke out into a silly voice mocking his accuser, a video of which was posted on Twitter. “‘Ooh Kyrie, what are you doing at home?’ That’s how y’all sound to me,” he told his trolls, “‘What are you doing at home? Are you going to Cancun? Where are you? Are you at home? Oh Kyrie, you suck.'”

According to Irving, people frequently say he has to be “on something” and that he sees a lot of comment alleging he uses drugs.

He responded to his haters, saying “I hear it so often, and that has racist undertones to it. He has to be on drugs. This woke black guy has to be on drugs. Shut the f–k up. … I haven’t smoked not one thing. I haven’t taken not one drug. … That’s the prototypical response that you hear from someone that’s living a life in a shell, that don’t know s–t what’s going on.”

Irving’s commentary concluded abruptly after a discussion about OnlyFans. “Yo, if you have an OnlyFans account, I have no comment. None. None whatsoever… . You won’t get my debit card though, I’ll tell you that,” he said in another video posted to Twitter.

Irving reportedly took shots at Boston Celtics fans on his Twitch stream, according to Larry Brown Sports. Irving used to play for the team, and the Nets just got beaten by them in the first round of the playoffs, the outlet noted.