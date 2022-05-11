Madonna Just Released Nude NFTs And A 3D Version Of Her Vagina

Madonna released completely nude NFTs Wednesday, showing vivid images of her giving birth to insects, butterflies, and trees, along with a 3-D version of her vagina.

The legendary artist’s cartoon nudes were all created using 3D scanning technology, and are displayed online as part of a “Mother of Creation” NFT collection with Beeple, according to the New York Post. “I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity,” Madonna said in a statement posted on the website.

The NFTs are posted as a series of online videos, each of which depicts Madonna giving birth. “I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art, and creativity, and we would be lost without both,” Madonna said on her Instagram page.

One of the raunchy videos, titled “Mother of Technology,” zooms right in on Madonna’s lady bits, as she gives birth to a number of insects, as seen in her online video. She described the imagery by saying, “the way science can also give birth light into the world, but only if used with the right consciousness.”

A snippet explains the moment she gives birth to butterflies: “The butterflies are a metaphor for the paradox that the world is burning down in a post-apocalyptic scene, but there is still evidence of life.”

“We continue to give birth, no matter what destruction is going on, no matter what oppression we face,” Madonna said. “We have to do it, for our own survival in this chaotic, unpredictable world.” (RELATED: Conservative Artists Release Line Of Trump-Themed NFTs)

The NFT offering “Mother of Creation triptych,” was years in the making, and aims to “represent a different form of birth in our contemporary world.”

The 63-year-old music icon and Mike Winkelman, also known as Beeple, have “set out to create something that is absolutely and utterly connected to the idea of creation and motherhood,” Madonna said on Instagram. She has pledged that the X-rated NFT collection will be sold for charity.

The auction is open on SuperRare.