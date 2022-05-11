Former NBA Star Bob Lanier Dies At The Age Of 73

Former NBA star Bob Lanier has passed away.

The eight-time NBA superstar with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks died Tuesday at the age of 73 "following a short illness," according to a release from the NBA.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s statement regarding the passing of Bob Lanier. pic.twitter.com/8GD9BhKt7C — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2022

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement after Lanier’s death:

Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court. For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere. It was a labor of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around. His enormous influence on the NBA was also seen during his time as President of the National Basketball Players Association, where he played a key role in the negotiation of a game-changing collective bargaining agreement. I learned so much from Bob by simply watching how he connected with people. He was a close friend who I will miss dearly, as will so many of his colleagues across the NBA who were inspired by his generosity. We send our deepest condolences to Bob’s family and friends.

Lanier was an absolute star during his playing days in the NBA. He was the first overall pick in the 1970 draft coming out of St. Bonaventure and he never looked back.

He was a dominant force on the court as he earned eight all-star nods! Eight of them!

Now, at the age of 73, Lanier has passed away and his death has sent shockwaves through the basketball world. He was truly a legend on the court, and it’s never easy to lose a legend.

As I often say, death is never easy but it’s always harder when a big personality dies. That’s just a fact.

Bob Lanier in at his apex was a beast. Would hold his own against the likes of Kareem, Wilt, Unseld, Cowens, Bellamy etc. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/cW6Q5ld8qC — A🏀A (@whateverbs99) May 11, 2022

Rest easy, Lanier. Rest easy! Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.