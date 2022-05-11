Editorial

Paige Spiranac Rips Patrick Mahomes’ Family For Their Behavior On Social Media

Paige Spiranac (Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim and Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdV9H7-lfbf/)

Paige Spiranac isn’t a huge fan of Patrick Mahomes’ family.

In an Instagram video released by PointsBets Sportsbook, the golf and Instagram star ranked the best and worst athletes on social media, and without even needing an explanation, she named the entire Mahomes family the worst. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For the record, this isn’t the first time that Spiranac has absolutely buried Mahomesfamily members for being morons. She previously ripped his wife Brittany and brother Jackson in a viral tweet that was laugh-out-loud funny.

I don’t think you’ll find too many people who disagree with Paige on this issue. Jackson and Brittany are absolutely unbearable, and that’s putting it nicely.

They’re beyond annoying. Everything they do pisses people off. Jackson literally poured water on people and Brittany sprayed people with champagne like it was totally normal.

The worst part might be the fact they both seem to think they never do any wrong. I honestly feel bad for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Imagine having to deal with nonstop distractions in the news because of those two.

Props to Spiranac for calling them out for all their nonsense.