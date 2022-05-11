REPORT: Deshaun Watson Might Not Get Suspended During The 2022 Season

It sounds like there’s a chance Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson plays the entire season.

Deshaun Watson is currently facing multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, and while he won’t face criminal charges, that hardly means Roger Goodell won’t suspend him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, most people seem to think Watson will likely miss some time at some point down the road, but it might not happen in 2022.

“Originally, I thought a suspension was unavoidable. Now there is a possibility a suspension could be delayed until 2023 until the 22 civil cases against Watson are tried or settled,” Browns insider Tony Grossi explained during an appearance on 850 ESPN Cleveland, according to Sportskeeda.com.

If Watson is going to be available the entire season to the Browns, it’s hard to envision a situation where Mayfield sticks with the team.

The logic behind potentially keeping Mayfield this upcoming season is that Watson might get suspended and the team can just slide their old starter back in.

If Watson is going to be good to roll, there’s zero point in keeping Mayfield around.

The unfortunate thing for the Browns is that nobody seems to know when a decision from Goodell might come down the pipeline, but for the time being, it looks like Watson might be just fine during the 2022 campaign.