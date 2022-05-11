Editorial

REPORT: Former Jaguars Kicker Josh Lambo Sues The Team Over Urban Meyer’s Alleged Behavior

Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Josh Lambo has reportedly sued the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Jaguars kicker has sued the team alleging Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment when he was the head coach, and he wants $3.5 million and “damages for emotional distress,” according to the Tampa Bay Times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lambo alleged in the lawsuit his play on the field was damaged after “being kicked and verbally abused” by Meyer. The former Ohio State coach was fired by the Jaguars shortly after Lambo publicly claimed Meyer kicked.

Meyer denied the allegation. Lambo was eventually released in October.

Once again, Urban Meyer gets hit with embarrassing news and seems to hit a new low. At this point, nothing should surprise anyone when it comes to the Jags and the team’s former coach.

He was fired in humiliating fashion after multiple problems, and the team is now being sued because of his alleged conduct. I’m not sure how much worse it could get.

Even though he’s long gone in Jacksonville, Meyer still finds a way to cause problems for the team.

I can’t wait to see what embarrassing news Meyer gets hit with next!