REPORT: Former Jaguars Kicker Josh Lambo Sues The Team Over Urban Meyer’s Alleged Behavior

Josh Lambo has reportedly sued the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Jaguars kicker has sued the team alleging Urban Meyer created a hostile work environment when he was the head coach, and he wants $3.5 million and “damages for emotional distress,” according to the Tampa Bay Times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Urban Meyer Accused Of Kicking A Jaguars Player. Is He Officially Done? https://t.co/b1Iamfd4uA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 15, 2021

Lambo alleged in the lawsuit his play on the field was damaged after “being kicked and verbally abused” by Meyer. The former Ohio State coach was fired by the Jaguars shortly after Lambo publicly claimed Meyer kicked.

Meyer denied the allegation. Lambo was eventually released in October.

Urban Meyer Breaks His Silence On One Of The Worst Allegations Against Him https://t.co/bBmRXrCLS3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2022

Once again, Urban Meyer gets hit with embarrassing news and seems to hit a new low. At this point, nothing should surprise anyone when it comes to the Jags and the team’s former coach.

A Statement from Shad Khanhttps://t.co/lyW8mY7J3S — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 16, 2021

He was fired in humiliating fashion after multiple problems, and the team is now being sued because of his alleged conduct. I’m not sure how much worse it could get.

Even though he’s long gone in Jacksonville, Meyer still finds a way to cause problems for the team.

Urban Meyer’s fall from grace is among the most humiliating in the history of sports, and with every new piece of information, it only gets worse. How the hell did Urban screw up his time in Jacksonville so badly? pic.twitter.com/ASzvOp3Ywh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 20, 2021

I can’t wait to see what embarrassing news Meyer gets hit with next!