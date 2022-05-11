EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ron Johnson, NRSC Partner For Seven-Figure Ad Campaign Focusing On Spike In Violent Crime

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) partnered to launch a seven-figure ad campaign throughout the state Wednesday which focuses on the spike in violent crime and Democrats’ efforts to defund the police.

The Daily Caller first obtained the advertisement which mentions the riots in Kenosha, the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, the rising homicide rate in Milwaukee, the Defund the Police movement, and the releasing of criminals on low to no bail, all happening in his home state.

“Democrats have created the worst crime wave in decades,” the ad says. “Sen. Ron Johnson is standing with our brave law enforcement officers to keep Wisconsin families safe. And he wants to keep violent criminals behind bars, where they belong.”

WATCH:

NRSC Chairman Rick Scott told the Daily Caller that Johnson’s reelection is crucial for Wisconsin and warned about the Democrat’s policies, saying there has been a 70% increase in homicides since 2019 in the state.

“Democrats have supported a soft-on-crime, defund the police agenda for far too long. Just take a look at the rising crime rates across our country. In Wisconsin, there has been a 70% increase in homicides since 2019. The safety of Wisconsinites needs to come before the Democrats’ radical political agenda and their D.C. special interest groups,” NRSC Chairman Rick Scott told the Daily Caller before the video was released. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: NRSC Raised $8.1 Million In April, $156 Million This Cycle)

“The NRSC fully backs Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign because he will fight to keep Wisconsin neighborhoods safe and defend our hardworking law enforcement officers. Ron has a strong record of always putting Wisconsin first and we will do everything possible to make sure he beats the radical liberal candidate Democrats are set to nominate,” Scott added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ron Johnson Calls For Answers From DHS Over Biden’s ‘Disinformation’ Board, Slams Nina Jankowicz)

The NRSC raised $8.1 million in April and has raised $156 million this cycle, according to internal numbers first obtained by the Daily Caller.