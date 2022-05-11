Selma Blair Reveals Shocking Details About Her Alcoholism

Selma Blair revealed shocking details about her struggles with alcoholism and the deep impact substance abuse has had on her life in her new memoir “Mean Baby” set to release May 17.

Blair opened up about her decades-long issues with addiction, stunning fans with the revelation that her alcoholism began when she was just 7-years-old, according to an interview with People. ‘The first time I got drunk it was a revelation,” she said in her memoir, shared with People.

Blair also candidly spoke of her suicide attempts and alleged sexual assaults that she endured during her youth. “I don’t know if I would’ve survived childhood without alcoholism,” Blair said. She went on to admit, “I did start really young with that as a comfort, as my coping mechanism.”

Blair’s memoir included the detailing of an incident that unfolded when she was just 7-years-old, during Passover. The actress described taking “small sips of the Manischewitz” and said the sensation filled her up “with the warmth of God.” As her family celebrated the holiday, she continued to consume more alcohol. “It turns out I can get the warmth of the Lord from a bottle, thank God there’s one right here,” she wrote in her memoir, according to People. Alcohol abuse continued to plague Blair’s adult years, and escalated greatly amid her teens and 20s, according to People. “I became an expert alcoholic, adept at hiding my secret,” Blair revealed. (RELATED: Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketed During COVID-19 Pandemic, Study Finds)

