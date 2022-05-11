Texas School Board Candidates Sweep Elections With Help Of Anti-CRT PACs

Texas school board candidates backed by anti-Critical Race Theory conservative political action committees (PACs) dominated Saturday’s school board elections.

All fifteen Texas school board candidates endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC won their elections, the group tweeted Monday. Ten out of 11 school board candidates endorsed by the Patriot Mobile Action PAC also won their races, the Texas Tribune reported.

Every single one of the candidates backed by the 1776 Project PAC have won their elections this year, 1776 Project founder Ryan Girdusky told told the Daily Caller News Foundation. He said support for candidates backed by his PAC was evidenced by the election results and turnout.

“If you pay attention and you look at these races where it was very close in some cases, I think that the PAC absolutely helped tremendously and we’ll continue doing that into the near future,” Girdusky said. The PAC is now focused on the upcoming elections in Georgia and Maryland, he added.

A clean sweep. All fifteen of our endorsed candidates in Texas school board races won their elections on Saturday. We are ridding America’s schools of radical, left-wing agendas one election at a time. pic.twitter.com/DaoZ0YM82O — 1776 Project Pac (@1776ProjectPac) May 9, 2022

The 1776 Project PAC is “dedicated to electing school board members nationwide who want to reform our public education system by promoting patriotism and pride in American history” and committed to “abolishing critical race theory and ‘The 1619 Project’ from the public school curriculum,” according to its website. (RELATED: Another Pro-Life Group Attacked With Molotov Cocktails)

“The election victories are evidence parents are still motivated to transform public education,” Girdusky told Newsmax. “For decades, conservatives sat out of these important elections – and we’re happy that the 1776 Project PAC could play a small part in these victories.”

Critical Race Theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott applauded the victories on Twitter Sunday as proof that “parents are more involved and active in school elections and school policies than ever before.”

