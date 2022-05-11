Guys Get In A Massive Brawl In Absurd Viral Video

Some guys thought it was a good idea to brawl in the middle of a road in a video blowing up online.

In a viral video tweeted by @GAFollowers, two guys were rolling around in the street trading punches with each other, and it was honestly a situation beyond words. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fire up the video and give it a watch below.

That car argument must’ve been HEATEDDD. Tussling in the middle of rush hour traffic on 75 is wild 😭 pic.twitter.com/Wr0TmrM7hv — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 10, 2022

Well, I’m glad to see some clowns are back at it! It’s always good to know there are morons out there willing to provide us with some free entertainment.

Let me be crystal clear here. If you ever find yourself arguing in the middle of the street and fighting, you’re an absolute loser. There’s no middle ground.

You’re a clown and it’s that simple.

Massive Brawl Breaks Out On An Airplane In Disturbing Video https://t.co/ohpeKpu4Yv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2022

Seriously, what could ever drive someone to think it’s a good idea to trade punches in the middle of a road? They were brawling in the middle of the road.

There are a lot of people in this world who aren’t smart, and then there’s these two morons.

Massive Brawl Breaks Out During An MLB Game, And The Video Is Pure Carnage https://t.co/mYexlrXqkR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2022

Make better decisions, folks. Make much better decisions!