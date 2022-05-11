‘Cool Off!’: Whoopi Sprays Sunny Hostin With Water Over Leaked Video Of Nude Actor

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg quite literally doused co-host Sunny Houston with water on Wednesday as the panel admired a leaked nude video of actor Jesse Williams.

A video of Williams from the Broadway show “Take Me Out” was leaked Monday. The video shows a naked Williams performing. Phones are prohibited from being used to film “out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space,” 2nd Stage Theater said. (RELATED: Jesse Williams: Media ‘Infantilizes’ White Shooters)

However, the video began circulating, with the New York Post reporting that the site “GayBlog.ca appeared to be the first to share the videos.”

“The body is the body,” Goldberg said during Wednesday’s broadcast. “We’ve seen it nude on stage. It has been happening forever.”

Hostin then said Williams “looks like a statue.”

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in, saying, “if you go to Florence, Italy, there is the David in full of … right there.”

“He looks like a David,” Hostin said while gawking at the image. “Beautiful.”

That’s when Goldberg got up from her seat, walked over to Hoston and sprayed her down with water.

“Cool off!” she jokingly said.

Kate Shindle, president of the Actors’ Equity Association, condemned the audience member who leaked the video in a statement Tuesday.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the creation and distribution of photographs and videos of our members during a nude scene,” said Shindle. “As actors, we regularly agree to be vulnerable onstage in order to tell difficult and challenging stories. This does not mean that we agree to have those vulnerable moments widely shared by anyone who feels like sneaking a recording device into the theater.”