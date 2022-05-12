Actor Alfonso Ribeiro Explains Why He Refuses To Do ‘The Carlton’ Dance For Fans

“The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” actor Alfonso Ribeiro declared he won’t be putting on a display for fans by doing “The Carlton” anytime soon during an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday.

Ribeiro played the role of Carlton on the hit sitcom, and his fabulously funny dance became a signature move for his character. Set to the Tom Jones song, “It’s Not Unusual,” Ribeiro would emphatically flail his arms about as he performed his exaggerated dance moves, and quickly became known for this quirky dance. Fans can enjoy “The Carlton” dance on reruns of the show, but Ribeiro told Kimmel he absolutely refuses to dance on command.

“I’m not dancing for you. I’m a black guy. I’m just not dancing for you. It’s not going to happen,” he said during the interview.

The conversation began when Kimmel introduced Ribeiro and complimented the name “Alfonso.”

“My mama named me that, and I like it better than Carlton,” Ribeiro said.

“Don’t worry, I’m not going to ask you to do the dance or any of that stuff,” Kimmel said, opening up the conversation about how fed up Ribeiro is with being asked to perform the dance.

“You must want to kill people when they ask you to do that, right?” Kimmel said, to which Ribeiro replied, “You know, I won’t say ‘kill,’ but I don’t have a love for it like they do.” Ribeiro described just how often he’s asked to perform his famous moves. “I typically get asked to do the dance pretty much every day of my life if I go outside. If I go anywhere, you know, I just randomly hear people, ‘Do the dance!'” (RELATED: Watch The Unexpectedly Intense Trailer For ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Remake ‘Bel-Air’)

;

“What makes you think that you’re just going to ask a random person to dance for you, and they’re going to be like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been waiting for you to ask! Hold on a second, let me get into character.’ I don’t get it. It’s not going to happen,” Ribeiro said, who clearly conveyed his annoyance with the constant dance-requests.

Ribeiro’s lack of desire to re-live “The Carlton” hasn’t stopped him from putting on his dancing shoes. In 2014, Ribeiro won Season 19 of “Dancing With The Stars,” according to CNN.