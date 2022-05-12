Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy Arrested On No Bond Hold

Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos was arrested in Colorado on Thursday.

The Arapahoe County sheriff announced Thursday afternoon that Jeudy was “being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He’s on a no bond hold.” The sheriff also noted that the wide receiver is “innocent until proven guilty.”

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He’s being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He’s on a no bond hold. He’s innocent until proven guilty — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022

“We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Denver Broncos said in a statement Thursday, according to CBS News.

Jeudy is coming off an okay season with the Broncos. According to ESPN, Jeudy missed six games during the 2021-2022 NFL season because of an ankle injury & finished with 38 receptions for 467 yards with zero touchdowns. (RELATED: REPORT: Warrant Issued For Former Seahawks Star Earl Thomas)

As the details unravel for what exactly happened, the chemistry the receiver was building with his new quarterback, Russell Wilson, may falter depending on how long Jeudy remains behind bars. Just this past week Jeudy gushed over the new Broncos QB.

“He could help me a lot, he’s a great quarterback, a Hall of Fame quarterback that came to the offense as a leader,” Jeudy said, according to ESPN. “He’s going to help me a lot this year.”