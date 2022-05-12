Chuck Liddell Tells Crazy Story About Fighting Navy SEALS

Chuck Liddell once got in a huge bar brawl with Navy SEALs.

During an interview on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” with Steve-O, the legendary former UFC superstar told a story about getting into an altercation with a group of SEALs while in Hawaii at a bar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, Chuck Liddell and his buddies once got into a huge brawl with a group of Navy SEALs. You can listen to him break down the details below.

While I love and support our military, I definitely wouldn’t recommend Navy SEALs or anyone else get into a brawl with trained fighters.

That seems like a disaster waiting to happen. That seems like you’re just begging to get destroyed.

Is SEAL Team 6 or Delta Force better off in a bar fight? I asked Osama Bin Laden shooter Rob O’Neill (@mchooyah) and he gave an AWESOME answer. ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/Wc07NW8tpG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 23, 2021

Secondly, and this is the best advice I can share on this subject, if you ever find yourself in a bar brawl, you’re probably not a very smart person.

You know the best advice I ever heard about fighting, which came from Rob O’Neill? Smart people don’t get in bar brawls because you have no idea what someone else is capable of.

A group of Navy SEALs fighting some dudes who they might think are just regular dudes seems like a great example of that fact. Instead of it being regular guys, it was one of the best fighters in the world.

Stay safe and make smart decisions, folks.