Greg Norman On The Murder Of Jamal Khashoggi: ‘We’ve All Made Mistakes’

Golf legend Greg Norman made some bonkers comments about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Norman is the chief executive of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, and during a recent interview, he made a comment about Khashoggi’s murder that is down right unbelievable. For those of you who might not remember, Khashoggi was murdered in a Saudi consulate in Turkey. Norman thinks it’s important to learn from mistakes!

“Everybody has owned up to it, right? It has been spoken about, from what I’ve read, going on what you guys reported. Take ownership, no matter what it is. Look, we’ve all made mistakes and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward,” Norman said when talking about Saudi Arabia’s killing of Khashoggi, according to a Wednesday report from USA Today (via The Times).

In an interview with Sky Sports, Norman did call the killing Khashoggi “reprehensible” and encouraged people to talk about it. You can listen to his comments from that interview below.

🗣️ “I do not answer to Saudi Arabia, I do not answer to MBS.” Chief Executive of LIV Golf Greg Norman says that LIV Golf Investments is independent and will not answer to the Saudi government or Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. pic.twitter.com/H7fKGBTuT4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 10, 2022

There are hot takes, and then there’s however you want to describe this take from Norman. I’m sure he thinks the killing of Khashoggi was horrific, and that’s all he should have said.

The moment you try to explain, hedge or talk about a “cultural change,” you’ve probably gone a bit too far! At that point, you should probably stop talking.

If you get a bad test grade in college or maybe get a shade too drunk at the bar, that’s the perfect time to break out a “we’ve all made mistakes” line.

In that scenario, you’re 100% justified talking about making mistakes. When it comes to chopping up a member of the media in a Saudi consulate in Turkey, that’s probably not the time.

Not the time at all!

