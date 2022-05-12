Inflation Is A Great Reason To Get An Abortion, Dem Lawmaker Says

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter said inflation and rising prices reinforced the importance of abortion on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” Wednesday.

Porter said inflation and abortion were closely tied together and that, as grocery and gas prices rose, people would realize the importance of controlling their family size through abortion.

“The fact that things like inflation can happen and it can become more expensive to feed your kids and to fuel your car is exactly why people need to be able to be in charge of how many mouths they’re gonna have to feed,” Porter said.

WATCH:

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said President Joe Biden was prioritizing inflation, and Porter explained that inflation and abortion were closely related issues. (RELATED: Media’s Spin On Who Leaked SCOTUS Opinion Doesn’t Hold Water, Legal Experts Say)

“I think they reinforce for people just how big of a responsibility it is to take care of a family,” she said. “So I think the fact that we’re seeing this jump in expenses, that we’re seeing people having to pay more in the grocery store, pay more at the pump, pay more for housing, is a reason that people are saying ‘I need to be able to make my own decisions about when and if to start a family.’”

The Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade this term, according to a leaked draft opinion, which would end the Court’s ban on abortion restriction in the first six months of pregnancy and return the power to regulate and restrict abortion to the states.

Portner did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

