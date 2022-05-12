Jack Dorsey Is Finally Clear On His Future With Twitter

Founder and former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey shut down rumors Wednesday that he would once again run the social media platform.

Youtuber Charles Wieand tweeted Wednesday, “I predict that [Elon Musk] will eventually just ask [Jack Dorsey] to be CEO of Twitter,” to which Dorsey responded, “nah I’ll never be CEO again.” When Andrew Stalbow asked “who should” be the CEO of Twitter, Dorsey said, “no one ultimately.”

Dorsey stepped down as the platform’s CEO in 2021 and has praised billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to purchase Twitter. The founder has previously stated that he viewed Twitter as a public good, and that the platform should not be run as an organization, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘Rape Office’: Elon Musk Hammers NBC’s Many Scandals)

Despite not wanting to run the platform anymore, Dorsey and Musk have publicly communicated about the algorithms behind the timeline. Musk noted that “chronological tweets seem much better than what ‘the algorithm’ suggests.” Dorsey responded that “this is the way; though the algorithm is good at surfacing stuff you’d otherwise miss by not scrolling. reverse chron best for live and breaking events. having choice is the most important. ideally being able to choose what algo you want to use…”

It appears that Dorsey is done with Twitter, but like any parent, he can’t help but check in and see how things are going. In late April he wrote, “I have tried taking a break from Twitter recently, but I must say: the company has always tried to do its best given the information it had. Every decision we made was ultimately my responsibility*. In the cases we were wrong or went too far, we admitted it and worked to correct.”

Most recently, Musk and Dorsey reportedly agreed that banning former President Donald Trump from Twitter was a mistake. “It was a business decision, it shouldn’t have been,” Dorsey wrote in regards to the move, the NY Post noted.