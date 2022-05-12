EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Jim Banks Presses DHS, HHS Over Baby Formula Shortage, Relation To Ending Title 42

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks sent a letter Thursday to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Sec. Xavier Becerra calling for answers about the shortage of baby formula in the U.S. and its relation to lifting Title 42 at the border.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter in which Banks asks the HHS a number of questions in relation to the thousands of migrants that are flooding across the U.S. border every day, saying parents are unable to feed their children while more and more migrant children keep entering the U.S. illegally. As of late April, 40% of the top baby formula products in the U.S. were out of stock nationwide.

Banks demanded answers to a number of questions relating to baby formula and how much the HHS or DHS purchased for illegal immigrants and unaccompanied minors in 2021, what brand or brands of baby formula were purchased and more:

How much baby formula did HHS and/or DHS purchase during fiscal year 2021 for illegal immigrants and unaccompanied minors?

How much baby formula has HHS and/or DHS purchased during fiscal year 2022 for illegal immigrants and unaccompanied minors?

How much money did HHS/DHS spend, respectively, on baby formula in 2021?

How much money has HHS/DHS spent, respectively, on baby formula so far in 2022?

What brand(s) of baby formula has HHS and/or DHS purchased throughout the last 18 months for illegal immigrants and unaccompanied minors?

Has HHS and/or DHS been subjected to the same purchase limitations that many American citizens are facing at retail stores?

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The Biden administration has repeatedly and intentionally put the consideration of illegal immigrants before that of the American people. While Secretaries Mayorkas and Becerra gear up to welcome and care for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, young parents right here at home are struggling to find the formula they need. There must be transparency,” Banks told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.

Republican lawmakers have continued to sound off on the Biden administration for putting an end to Title 42, a public health measure issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowing the DHS to rapidly expel migrants on public health grounds. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On Biden To Keep Title 42 In Place, Call For Briefing From CDC, DHS)

Bank’s asked the HHS to answer his questions within seven business days.

The Daily Caller contacted HHS and DHS for comment on the letter and to see if they plan on responding to Banks, to which they did not immediately respond.