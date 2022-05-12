Kendrick Lamar Appears To Reveal Newborn Baby As Part Of His Album Drop

Kendrick Lamar unveiled the cover for his highly anticipated album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Wednesday by featuring a photograph of his family, including what appeared to be his newborn baby.

It appears that Lamar and his longtime girlfriend Whitney Alford have added a new bundle of joy to their lives, according to TMZ. The outlet noted that TMZ Hip Hop heard from an unnamed source that the couple indeed had another baby.

The very private rapper has long kept his personal life under wraps, and if this is indeed his newborn child, he somehow managed to keep the cameras at bay for the entire duration of Alford’s pregnancy. The highly anticipated album release has just been given a potential baby bonus and has added even more excitement to Lamar’s big reveal, reported the outlet.

The cover shows Lamar with his back to the camera while holding his young daughter in his arms in a room that appears to be under renovation. The photograph shows him wearing a crown on his head, and he has a gun tucked into his pants within clear view of the camera, as seen on his Instagram page. (RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Announces The Death Of His Newborn Son)

Alford can be seen in the background of the image, sitting upright on a bed with a newborn child cradled in her arms.

Lamar hadn’t publicly revealed he was expecting another child, but in a new video he just dropped for “The Heart Pt. 5” he made a plural reference to his “kids,” which may now hold new meaning to fans. Incidentally, he also made reference to his “wife” in that same song, but there has not been any confirmation on any nuptials being exchanged in real-life just yet, according to TMZ.

Lamar’s representatives have not commented publicly on the arrival of his 2nd child.