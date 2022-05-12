Lisa Ann Says She’s ‘Not Asking’ Twitter To Ban Porn, Suggests People Are Shutting Down Her Free Speech

Lisa Ann has responded to the storm caused by some recent comments about Twitter potentially banning porn.

The retired adult film actress created some waves on the internet when talking about restricting porn on Twitter. She told her fans, “Something I really hope Elon Musk takes a step ahead and says, ‘we’re not doing this anymore,’ and if we are, you’ll have to enter in your birthday, there will have to be an ID situation, there will be levels to this sh*t, that’s what I’m hoping.”

Now, the star of “Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?” is hitting back at people who are unhappy.

“I am not asking to ban anything,” Lisa Ann said on a recent episode of her podcast when talking about how she’s pushing for more regulation, but not a ban.

“What about free speech to give my f**king opinion on this topic? Go f**k yourself…If you don’t like what I have to say, don’t follow me, don’t engage with me, don’t slander me, don’t threaten me,” the retired porn star further added while talking about threats she’s facing.

You can listen to her full comments below.

The problem with her initial comments is that she left a lot open to interpretation, and stating “we’re not doing this anymore” certainly sounds like she’s pushing for a ban.

Now, she’s claimed that’s not the case, but I’ll leave that up to you all to decide.

The reality of the situation is that I have no idea what Elon Musk should do with handling censoring sensitive content on Twitter once he buys the company.

I spoke to a few porn stars I’m on good terms with, including friends of the company Brandi Love and Kendra Lust, and neither was for a complete ban.

It seems like regulation, common sense and sensitive content settings seems to be the popular line of thinking.

Let us know in the comments what you think should happen with porn on Twitter!