The Atlanta Falcons Currently Plan On Starting Marcus Mariota At Quarterback

It sounds like the Falcons will open the season with Marcus Mariota under center.

The Falcons signed the former Oregon superstar this offseason and then drafted former Cincy quarterback in the draft. For the time being, it sounds like the veteran will get the first crack at being QB1.

“The best player is going to play but Marcus being the vet, that’s the way it’ll go starting out,” head coach Arthur Smith said when talking about the team’s QB situation, according to Sports Illustrated.

I like Desmond Ridder a lot and I think he has a super high ceiling. However, having a high ceiling and a ton of potential doesn’t mean you’re ready to play right now.

Very few quarterbacks are ready to roll as rookies in the NFL. That’s why it’s so impressive when a guy like Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow slings it in impressive fashion as a rookie.

If Ridder was ready to start on day one, he wouldn’t have been a third round pick. That’s just the reality of the situation. Quarterbacks ready to go immediately are first round picks, and the only QB taken in the first round this year was Kenny Pickett.

Mariota has been in the NFL for a very long time, is athletic and is capable of winning games in the NFL. Is he capable of winning a Super Bowl? Almost certainly not, but he’s stable and solid.

So, it makes sense that the team will roll with Mariota to start.

Could Ridder eventually take the job? Almost certainly, but don’t expect it to happen right away.