Maryland Elementary School Invites Kids To Pledge Allegiance To Pride Flag

An elementary school Parent Teachers Association (PTA) invited students to be recorded pledging allegiance to the Pride flag, according to a Facebook post on the school’s PTA page.

Montgomery County Public School’s Cedar Grove Elementary announced that the school “will be celebrating love, respect, and tolerance” via a “video compilation” of students holding Pride flags and saying the words, “Love, Respect, Freedom, Tolerance, Equality, and Pride.”

“I will be recording these video segments during recess at school. The video compilation will be uploaded to our school YouTube channel; however, no names will be attached to the video,” the Cedar Grove Elementary PTA post read.

The post included a Google forms sheet to fill out for parents who wish to opt their child in to participate. The post also included a picture of the flag that elementary schoolers will hold.

Christopher Cram, Montgomery County Public School’s director of communications, told the Daily Caller that a staff member proposed the event, and school leadership approved it.

“A staff member proposed the event which was then discussed by the principal and school leadership team for feedback and input. The team agreed that this was a positive initiative aligned to the school values,” Cram said.

The district reiterated that students need parent permission to partake in the activity. (RELATED: Parents Blast School District For Hosting Drag Show Behind Their Backs)

“Students need parent permission … to participate in the recording, it is not mandatory. It is optional and parents can opt-out by not submitting the form for approval,” Cram continued.

Karina Hirschhorn, the elementary school’s media specialist and listed point of contact for the Pride project, did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.