Nick Saban Warns Of Growing Inequality And Imbalance In College Football Because Of NIL Money

Alabama coach Nick Saban has issued a stern warning about the state of college football.

Ever since players were allowed to profit from NIL, college sports have truly turned into the wild west, and none more so than college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With the way players have been transferring and rich boosters putting their thumbs on the scale, we more or less have free agency at this point. Saban thinks it might be a problem that could fracture fans and programs.

“If we create imbalances, I think it will affect the competitive aspects of the game in a way that probably won’t be favorable to fans and the competitive balances we’ve always tried to keep,” Saban said during an appearance on WJOX 94.5.

You can listen to his full comments below.

.@AlabamaFTBL head coach Nick Saban joined @MacandCube from the @RegionsTrad this morning to speak on imbalances in college football and needing to protect the competitive balance of the sport. Catch Nick Saban’s entire interview here: https://t.co/vJLQzAM2k5 pic.twitter.com/xg7Ao0fX5T — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) May 11, 2022

It’s hard to disagree with Saban if you’ve been paying attention to what’s going on in the world of college football. As I stated above, there is a ton of money flowing around right now, and that’s resulted in players hopping in the transfer portal at a rate we’ve never seen before.

Instead of going where the best coaches might be, players are taking huge paydays and chasing the money.

Former Nick Saban players have earned more than $1.7 billion in the NFL. Nobody recruits and develops talent better than Saban. Anyone who says he isn’t the greatest college coach of all time is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/HczFfzVQes — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2022

To be clear, I don’t knock the players at all. They’re ATM machines for major college football programs and 100% deserve to get paid.

My issue is that the sport of college football is changing at a rate I’m not sure anyone is comfortable with. How do we fix it? I have no idea, but if Saban is issuing a stern warning, you know it’s serious.

Let us know in the comments how you’d fix college football and whether or not you agree with Saban.