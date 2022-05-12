EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley To Announce Major Endorsement In House Race GOP Has Targeted For Pickup

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley will endorse Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green on the heels of her May 3 primary victory in Indiana’s First District, Haley told the Daily Caller.

Green, a first-time candidate for elected office, received 49% support in the seven candidate primary. She will face freshman Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan in November. House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik endorsed Green following her primary victory, and she has also received support from Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks.

“Jennifer-Ruth is a powerhouse and Iraq war veteran who will always fight for America and our values. She will protect the unborn, cut taxes, stop big government, and stand up for what’s right. She is exactly what we need in Congress,” Haley said in a statement.

1st term #IN01 Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan won his primary election tonight & will face GOP primary winner Jennifer-Ruth Green,a Black US Air Force veteran,in the fall. Mrvan won the northwestern Indiana House seat in 2020, succeeding retiring 18th term Rep. Peter Visclosky (D). — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) May 4, 2022

Democrats have held Mrvan’s district since 1931, although the National Republican Congressional Committee announced in November 2021 that it would add him to their target list. He won by 16 points in 2020, but Republicans are betting that a wave election could knock Mrvan out. Redistricting did not substantially alter the partisan composition of the First District.

Green currently serves in the Air Force reserves, and also works as a commercial pilot and flight instructor. She deployed to Baghdad as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (RELATED: Republicans Turn To Female Candidates In Suburban Battleground Districts)

“Ambassador Nikki Haley is a strong voice for robust American national security policy and peace through strength. Voices like Haley’s are especially important at a time when America’s enemies are on the march, and America’s failure to lead is emboldening Russia, communist China, North Korea and Iran. I am proud to have Ambassador Haley’s support and looking forward to working with her to advance a strong America First foreign policy,” Green told the Daily Caller in a statement.

Haley has endorsed 36 Republican candidates during the 2021-22 election cycle through her political action committee, Stand for America PAC. Endorsements grant candidates access to campaign funds as well as small dollar donor lists. Stand for America PAC has raised more than $11 million during the current cycle, and has $3.5 million on hand, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.