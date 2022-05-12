Norm Macdonald Reportedly Set To Release New Comedy Special 8 Months After His Death

Former Saturday Night Live star Norm Macdonald is reportedly set to release a new comedy special eight months after his death, according to a Netflix announcement on Thursday.

“Nothing Special,” a new comedy special from Macdonald, is confirmed by Netflix for release and will be available to stream on May 30, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Macdonald was reportedly working on new material for a future Netflix comedy special during summer 2020 when the recording was filmed.

“His test results were not good, so during the heart of COVID-19 pandemic and literally the night before going in for a procedure, he wanted to get this on tape just in case — as he put it — things went south,” said longtime producing partner of Macdonald, Lori Jo Hoekstra in a statement to the outlet. “It was his intention to have a special to share if something happened.” (RELATED: Comedian Alex Stein Freestyle Raps About Abortion At City Council Meeting)

Macdonald, who kept his illness private, passed away last September after a nine year battle with cancer. The posthumous release of the comedian’s special is reportedly the first of its kind in the world of comedy.

“From the various conversations I’ve had within our circle of friends in comedy and producing, no one has heard of any comparison to this [situation] — not even close,” Hoekstra said.

Norm Macdonald Shot Secret Final Netflix Stand-Up Special Before Passing https://t.co/d5SdAoyAbF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 12, 2022

Along with new material by Macdonald, “Nothing Special” will also feature clips of a segment recorded during a tribute to Macdonald at the “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” last Tuesday. Friends of the late comedian appearing in the tribute include Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade and Molly Shannon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.