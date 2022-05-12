Mother Reportedly Sent YouTube ‘Murder Suicide’ Playlist To Ex Before Allegedly Killing Self, Two Children

An Oregon mother reportedly sent a YouTube “murder suicide” playlist to her ex-wife before allegedly killing herself and their two children, Oregon Live reported Wednesday.

Ashley Palmer, who was in a custody battle with her ex-wife Jenavie Palmer, allegedly sent her former spouse a link to the playlist in a text message around midnight before the reported incident occurred, according to Oregon Live. The message included the words, “mother children murder suicide 2022,” along with the playlist, the outlet reported.

Jenavie said she contacted police after receiving the text message and playlist link from Ashley, and they responded to the apartment but did not gain entry. Police then instructed Jenavie to wait until morning to check on her children, Oregon Live reported.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, police discovered the bodies of Ashley, the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Kayleana and their 8-year-old-son Xavier during a welfare check at Ashley’s apartment, according to the outlet. Police reported the victims died of gunshot wounds. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Murdered Wife, 2 Children Before Committing Suicide, Police Say)

Adrianne Collins, a mother of three who lives in the same apartment complex, spoke with local news outlet KATU regarding the incident.

“I almost started crying because I’m, like, wow how can that happen?” Collins told the outlet. “I have three girls, and I was just looking at their pictures because we’re still unpacking, and I was unpacking when they were little, and when you said how old they were, I was, like, oh my gosh I couldn’t imagine.”

Ashley divorced Jenavie in 2018 and was facing the prospect of having to share custody of the children, according to Oregon Live. Palmer was supposed to return the children to Jenavie on Tuesday. Jenavie had reportedly sought to divide parenting time between her and Ashley equally in April, according to the outlet.

Oregon Live published a photo gallery of the children provided by Jenavie in a separate article.