REPORT: Phil Jackson Wants The Lakers To Trade LeBron James

Phil Jackson reportedly wants to see LeBron James shipped out of Los Angeles.

There has been some speculation about what the Lakers will do going forward after an atrocious season, and while it’s unlikely LeBron gets moved, anything is possible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like the legendary coach would pull the trigger on trading him.

“I’ve heard that Phil would like LeBron traded. I’ve just heard that…I do know that Phil would like to keep Westbrook and try to make it work with him,” reporter Bill Plaschke claimed during a recent conversation with Doug Gottlieb, according to LakersDaily.com.

Phil Jackson is probably the most famous basketball coach in the history of the NBA. He’s a living legend and he won a total of 11 championships with the Lakers and Bulls.

When a guy like that says it’s time to go, especially given his ties to the Lakers, you know the situation might be off the rails.

However, I guess none of us should really be that shocked. The Lakers were absolutely atrocious this season, and there’s no reason to believe they’re going to get much better.

Despite LeBron being a freak of nature and a great player, he hasn’t done enough for anyone to believe the franchise is trending in the correct direction.

Now, the most famous coach in team history reportedly wants him gone. If that’s not a new low, I don’t know what is.

Business is booming for the NBA during the playoffs with LeBron James NOT playing. It turns out that when you choose to side with China over America, fans don’t want to watch you! pic.twitter.com/5F0GttOFYa — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 5, 2022

It should be interesting to see what the Lakers decide to do, but clearly, it’s not all sunshine and roses!