Ukrainian Farmer Steals Russian Armor In Funny Viral Video

Ukrainian farmers continue to be a problem for the Russians.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a piece of Russian armor was being towed away by a Ukrainian farmer using a tractor, and I can promise you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. I think you’re going to like it.

Ukrainian farmer with a captured Russian MT-LB. https://t.co/VgkNZ97U8I pic.twitter.com/tQOsyxfLb9 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 11, 2022

I could honestly watch videos of Ukrainian farmers stealing Russian gear and equipment all day long and never get bored. It’s beyond funny.

The Russians expected to roll into Kyiv without much resistance. Instead, their equipment is getting jacked by Russian farmers.

If you don’t find that funny, I don’t know what to tell you.

No matter how this war ends, it has produced some outstanding content and videos. Whether it’s farmers stealing stuff or actual videos of combat, I’m not sure we’ve ever seen anything like this before.

The war is more or less playing out on social media for people to see.

