Russian Vehicle Gets Obliterated By Ukrainian Strike In Crazy Viral Video

A Russian vehicle got torched in a video making the rounds online.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian vehicle was engulfed in flames after being hit by a Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM, and the damage was brutal.

You can fire up the video and watch it below. It’s pretty great.

The aftermath of a Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM strike on a Russian vehicle by the 25th Airborne Brigade.https://t.co/NBR0OpEFbyhttps://t.co/1wutWwEcek pic.twitter.com/tDMe7RJIhV — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 11, 2022

It’s truly awesome watching the Ukrainians fight like hell against the Russians. They refuse to go down without swinging, and I respect the hell out of it.

As I’ve said too many times to count, when your country is invaded, the only option on the table is to embrace the “Red Dawn” plan.

That’s what the Ukrainians have been doing from the start, and they clearly don’t plan on stopping at any point in the near future. It’s a great reminder that things often don’t go according to plan.

The Russians expected to roll in and dominate. That clearly didn’t happen as anticipated. Yes, the Russians have taken some ground, but the Ukrainian government is still very much calling the shots over a large portion of the country.

Let’s hope the Ukrainians manage to hold out for as long as possible, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.